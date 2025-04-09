CENTRAL Wales Auto Club ran their first Hare n Hounds event for several years at Lingen.
Before the adult event there was junior events for various abilities and machine sizes with 50 girls and boys enjoying riding their bikes in the glorious spring sunshine.
Winners in the various classes were Stanley Price, Albie Price, Presley Purchase, Thomas Deakins, Tommy Rose, Tommy Rowan, Harry James, George Sheldon, Jack Forman and Rhys Lloyd.
The adult event featured a novel two man event with teams of two sharing the riding.
Builth Wells pairing of Rhydian Rees and Jack Edmondson came out on top with 24 laps under their belt.
The best expert team also came from Builth Wells with Liam Ryland and Luke Powell sharing the riding.
In the individual event, Llandrindod's Shaun Buchan just held off Cross Gates' Kris Price in the expert class both managing 23 laps.
Rhys Lloyd won the clubman class, Sean Tranter the Over 40 class and Jack Twentyman the Over 50s class.