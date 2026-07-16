IOAN Lloyd and Sion Williams will aim to continue their excellent form in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup in round three of the season, Rallye Weiz in Austria this weekend (July 17-18).
Lloyd, 23-years old from Llandysul in West Wales, and his co-driver Williams from Blaenau Ffestiniog are competing in the all-electric seven-round rally championship in their Vauxhall UK Mokka GSE Rally and took third in the opening round, the ELE Rally in the Netherlands at the end of May. They then went even better to win round two, Rally Vosges in France on June 13-14.
Now comes one of the biggest rallies in Austria, based on the town of Weiz, which starts on Friday afternoon with 25 stage miles before continuing through Saturday with a further 50 stage miles. The rally has been run since 2008 and is part of the Austrian Rally Championship and also a round of the FIA European Historic Rally Championship.
For Lloyd and Williams it will be another new challenge and Williams will be fresh from scoring his first overall rally win when he co-drove Irishman Jordan Hone to victory on last weekend's Nicky Grist Stages in Wales. But now their focus is the Opel Electric Rally Cup and they will start as car 48 in the first of 15 identical Mokka GSE Rallys.
“It looks like a really good event,” said Lloyd. “From what I've heard, it's a very well-run rally and the Austrian roads look fantastic. But I'm told the tarmac can be quite low grip there as it's really, really smooth. So that could be tricky, especially if it's wet. We get a shakedown on Friday, and then the rally runs on Friday evening and Saturday, and it's another new event for us.”
Lloyd admits that following their victory on round two in France, the pressure is on them to try and keep delivering strong results. “Following such a good start to the season we'll just try and focus on doing our own thing,” he said. "I think it's important to keep trying to score good points. It's early in the championship, so everything counts, and we'll just take it event by event and focus on doing the best job we possibly can this weekend.”
Lloyd said that the chance to compete on the event, where the entry includes former World Rally Championship stars Jari-Matti Latvala and Francois Delecour in historic cars, is a big opportunity. “We're very lucky to experience it as part of a factory programme,” he said. "It's always an exciting time with a rally like that coming up."
Ioan Lloyd is proud confirm his 2026 athlete sponsor list: Mark Jukes Containers, Huw Jeffreys and Sons Plumbing and Heating Engineers, Castell Howell Foods, David Byrne Auto Repairs, West Wales Rally Spares and Vauxhall Motors.
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