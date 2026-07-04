There will be a loop of four stages in and around the Mynydd Epynt military range in the morning – Monument (named Ian's Monument in memory of the event's late Chief Marshal), Crychan (named Bowlsey, in honour of the late Pete Bowles, a long time Quinton MC committee member, previous Nicky Grist Stages event winner and Clerk of the Course), Halfway and Route 60 – before a midday service halt on the Builth Wells RFC pitch, with the first car arriving at 11.30.