A CYCLIST from Llandysul is gearing up for this summer’s Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Across four days of track cycling action, and with 26 medals on offer at the Chris Hoy Velodrome, 27-year old Steffan Lloyd will represent Wales.
The sprint expert teamed up with Para-cyclist James Ball at the Paris Paralympics to win gold but he will be racing the Glasgow 2026 boards in his own right.
The former pupil of Ysgol Pontsian and Ysgol Gyfun Emlyn grew up with sporting ambitions of a different kind. He dreamed of playing rugby for Wales but was then inspired by watching cycling on TV.
He went along to taster sessions at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome in Newport and hasn't looked back since.
Beicio Cymru Director of Sport Darren Tudor says: “Wales may be a small nation, but, year after year, Welsh riders are performing and excelling on the world stage. The riders selected for Glasgow 2026 are a mix of incredibly talented and established athletes as well as some very exciting rising stars including five teenagers.
“We’re extremely proud that the majority of these riders have been supported by Beicio Cymru’s talent and performance pathway. This squad also demonstrates the powerful contribution of grassroots clubs who have helped support and nurture riders to become world-beaters, as well as the support of the National Lottery which not only helps power our elite athletes but grassroots programmes across Wales.”
Nineteen riders will represent Team Wales as part of a 114-strong Welsh squad across 10 sports.
Beicio Cymru is well known for developing an incredibly strong crop of talented athletes. In Birmingham, Welsh riders won seven medals which was the nation’s strongest ever return in Commonwealth Games cycling events – and testament to the strong club network across Wales as well as Beicio Cymru’s well established talent pathway programmes.
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