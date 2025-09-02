NEWCASTLE Emlyn missed an opportunity to go top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table after being held to an entertaining 3-3 draw against Felinfach on Saturday.
It was a great game for the neutral in very wet and windy conditions.
Y Felin were 2-0 up after 20 minutes with another brace for Steff Williams, the first a cool finish to a slick move and the second a penalty after Osian Kersey bumped through and was brought down.
Playing with the howling wind and relentless rain, Newcastle Emlyn got back into it off a corner finished by Jethro Smith and levelled just before the break with a well-taken penalty by Samuel Brook.
Not long after half time, Rhys Williams put Felin ahead by nodding in a Rhys Jon James knock down off a corner.
Tom James saved a penalty, only for Pete Almond to equalise on 72 minutes.
Llechryd, in third place, were comfortable 7-3 winners at Pencader Unitde who are still searching for their first victory of the campaign.
With nine players missing through weddings, holidays and even a golf day, it was a real show of strength in depth by Llechryd.
Pencader are always a tough battle with their young energy and never-say-die attitude, but Llechryd started strongly, playing some good football despite the conditions.
The breakthrough eventually came and three quick goals by Williams Evans, George Lowry and Rhydian Davies saw them lead comfortably at half-time.
Bradley Rowland reduced the deficit early in the second half but Llechryd responded with strikes by Evans and Jordan Owens.
Morgan Mably fired in a 70th minute penalty for the hosts and Rowland bagged his brace but Llechryd weren’t finished either and finished strongly with goals by Owen Wilton and Owens.
Goals by Tomos Lewis, Chris Morgan, Gwylim Rees, Lewis Williams (2) and Adam Williams saw St Dogmaels to a 6-1 win at Llanboidy who hit back through Gethin Scourfield.
Llandysul beat hosts Maesglas 3-0 thanks to summer-signing Luke Evans (2) and Noa Lloyd whilst Cardigan Town were 4-1 winners at Crannog, Llion Williams (2), Llyr Bowen and Daniel Williams the scorers. Tyler Farmer netted the home side’s consolation.
Division Two
David Evans netted a late equaliser for New Quay after a hard-fought affair against Felinfach Reserves who had taken the lead through Dolniak Crzysztof on the stroke of half time.
Aberaeron also left it late, substitute Gavin Roberts a stoppage time winner against visitors Ffostrasol.
Ffos took the lead twice through Owen Thomas but Aeron hit back through Steffan Huxtable and Craig Hyatt.
Goals by Leon James (2), William Jenkins (2) and Rhydain Davies saw Llechryd to a 5-1 win against Aberporth on Monday evening. Daniel Nichol netted for the visitors.
Division Three
Dewi Stars took all three points as the Division Three fixtures kicked off on Saturday, beating a strong Llandysul Reserves side 4-2 after a 90-minute battle.
Substitute Omar Biondi scored twice for Dysul but it wasn’t enough to beat the Stars who netted through Iwan Davies (2), Rhodri Edwards and Tomos Lewis.
Kyle Noble bagged a brace with Phillip Thomas adding a third to seal a 3-0 win for St Dogmaels Reserves against Pencader United Reserves whilst Llanboidy Reserves also kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 success at Felinfach 3rds, Lewis Thompson and Jason Reynolds with the goals.
Crannog Reserves took the winners’ spoils at Cardigan Town Reserves thanks to a stoppage time winner by Carl Thompson.
Oskar Paszek had given the hosts a first minute lead but Lewis Chabert equalised on 67 minutes.
