CHRIS Ingram heads to the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally on Saturday aiming to become the 2024 British champion, while he and team-mate Meirion Evans will be collectively looking to clinch the Probite British Rally Championship Teams’ title for Castrol MEM Rally Team on its first season of competition in a pair of Castrol Toyota GR Yaris Rally2s.
Chris goes into the final round of the BRC just one point behind series leader William Creighton, but whereas his rival must drop a score (as five scores from seven rounds count) the Suisscourtage / Michelin-backed driver can add all the points he scores in North Wales to his final tally.
Evans from Lampeter made his four-wheel drive forest rally debut on the 2019 Cambrian (which is also the last time he contested the event), finishing seventh in a Hyundai i20 R5.
Fast forward to 2024, and this will still only be the 29-year old driver’s sixth rally on the loose in a top all-wheel drive machine, as he continues to fine tune his driving skills on the unfamiliar surface.
He’s a quick learner and Meirion and co-driver Jonathan Jackson aim to finish the BRC on a high.
The Castrol MEM Rally Team is also in a close fight for the BRC Teams’ title.
It goes into the final round just three points behind M-Sport Ford Rally Team in a winner takes all finale.
Evans said: “The second half of this season has been quite frustrating for us.
“A puncture on the Grampian followed by some technical issues on Rali Ceredigion whilst lying second to our team-mate in BRC points on the first day has all been quite annoying.
“Our speed in Wales probably deserved two BRC podium scores, but instead we came away with a pair of fifths.
“So I'm just hoping we get a clean run on the Cambrian with no issues and we can support Chris' title bid in the best way, as well as give ourselves the best chance to secure the teams’ title.
“I have some knowledge of the Cambrian having competed there a few times but not since 2019.
“It's nice to be on some more familiar territory than the last time we drove on gravel, so we can try to bring both titles back for the team and for Castrol.”