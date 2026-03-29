MEIRION Evans came within touching distance of victory at the Get Jerky Rally North Wales, a heartbreaking final‑stage spin costing him the win after za strong drive.
Partnered by Dale Furniss in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, Llanwrds’s Evans set the pace from the very first forest test and dominated the opening half of the rally, only to be denied in the most dramatic fashion as Max McRae snatched victory by just 2.3 seconds.
Based in Welshpool, the Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club’s event offered six spectacular stages across the iconic Aberhirnant and Dyfnant forests.
Mixed weather and fast‑changing conditions made the day highly challenging, though the rally also maintained its community feel with a mid‑day re‑group and the finish celebrations held in the heart of the town.
Evans immediately stamped his authority on the rally, going 5.2 seconds quicker than McRae on the opening stage, with Elliott Payne a further four seconds back.
Across the opening loop of three tests, the Welshman was in commanding form, returning to the midday service with a clear 16‑second lead over McRae and looking firmly in control.
But McRae—representing a rallying dynasty that includes his father Alister, grandfather Jimmy and uncle Colin, all previous winners of the event—mounted a fierce response in the afternoon. The young Scot pushed hard through the repeat runs of Aberhirnant and Dyfnant North, clawing back 12 seconds.
Evans, still holding the advantage, needed only a clean final run to secure victory. Instead, a dramatic spin on the last stage cost him vital time and opened the door for McRae and co‑driver Cameron Fair in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. McRae’s late charge saw him sweep into the lead and claim the win by the slimmest of margins.
“What a day,” McRae said afterwards. “It seems to be a thing with me and final‑stage wins! We pushed hard in the afternoon and it’s great preparation for the British Rally Championship.”
For Evans, second place was bittersweet. While the result slipped away at the final hurdle, his pace throughout the day was one of the standout performances of the entire event. Crucially, his runner‑up finish earned him maximum Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship points.
Payne and co‑driver Patrick Walsh rounded out the podium in their Ford Fiesta Rally2, securing the top Protyre BTRDA Rally Series score of the event. Last year’s winner Matthew Hirst endured a tougher outing and finished fourth in his Skoda Fabia R5, with Alex Vassallo and Chris Lees completing the top five in their Fiesta Rally2.
In the National Historic category, Irish duo Marty McCormack and Barney Mitchell delighted spectators with a crowd‑pleasing drive in their BMW E30 M3.
After early leader George Lepley retired with driveshaft failure, McCormack took control, winning four of the six stages to secure victory by almost 24 seconds over Paul Barrett and Rory McCann in their Ford Escort MkII.
Nick Elliott and Dave Price claimed third in their FIAT 131, while Aberdyfi driver Tom Cave was denied a podium after a puncture on his Escort debut.
The HRCR Mini Cup crews completed the opening three stages, with Clive King and Anton Bird taking honours in their Mini Cooper S.
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