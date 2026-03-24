Ollie George despite being under the weather had a superb run to finish 4th overall in 1:32:18, Dan Hooper had a fantastic run to finish as 1st M50 in 1:46:50, Glyn Price also had a great run to finish 2nd M50 in 1:55:42, Paul Gough 2:21:16, Delyth Crimes 2nd F50 in 2:33:56, Michelle Billing 2:41:43, Pam Carter 2:44:21 and Dylan John 2:50:20.