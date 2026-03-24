THE ninth edition of The Nant Yr Arian Silver Trail Half Marathon took place on Saturday, 14 March.
Set in the beautiful Cambrian Mountains, the route was very challenging on varied terrain, however, the weather proved kinder than promised allowing the runners to take in the stunning scenery on offer.
This race also incorporated the Welsh Championships Short Trail event.
Eight runners took to the start line from Sarn Helen with all achieving great results.
Ollie George despite being under the weather had a superb run to finish 4th overall in 1:32:18, Dan Hooper had a fantastic run to finish as 1st M50 in 1:46:50, Glyn Price also had a great run to finish 2nd M50 in 1:55:42, Paul Gough 2:21:16, Delyth Crimes 2nd F50 in 2:33:56, Michelle Billing 2:41:43, Pam Carter 2:44:21 and Dylan John 2:50:20.
Becky Atkinson thrives on a challenege with her latest being The Beast of the Blacks 40 mile ultra.
Starting and finishing at Crickhowell, Powys, the challenging course was set in spectacular, harsh but stimulating trails within the Majestic Black Mountains, runners had to overcome forest trails, mountain tops, river crossings, sharing the dramatic scenery with red kites and an abundance of wildlife.
Becky had a spectacular race to finish 3rd female overall in 8hrs 28 minutes.
John McDonagh was the sole Sarn Helen representative at The Bath Half Marathon, on the whole a flat route apart from a cheeky hill at mile 13, John finished in 2:01:38.
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