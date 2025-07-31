Two members of the local Dysinni Hockey Club have joined a three-day residential hockey tournament hosted at Malvern College from July 30 to August 1.
This is an exciting year - the first time that a Boys Under 16 team from North Wales has attended at the Mercia Cup Challenge.
Owen Angood (14) and Cian Haig (15) were selected to represent the team, alongside 15 other boys from within the North Wales area, after trials in early March, and have been attending regular training sessions with their team since that time.
In order to assist with the cost of North Wales hockey kit for the boys team, local businesses were approached for sponsorship by the team members. The Britannia Inn, Aberdovey, immediately stepped up with a substantial donation, and their invaluable support has been very gratefully received by the team.
The event includes a mixture of competitive indoor and outdoor hockey matches.
