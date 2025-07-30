West Wales was blessed with perfect sailing conditions on the idyllic waters of Cardigan Bay for the annual New Quay Yacht Club (NQYC) Keel Boat Regatta (KBR). This year, KBR 25 incorporated the Welsh Hawk 20 Nationals, Welsh Lift-Keel Cruisers and Welsh Bilge Keel Championships once more.
13 yachts with boats full of keen crew had entered and we were joined by some notable visitors including a great bunch of sailors from Aberdovey (Dovey YC) along with the ‘usual suspects’ from our neighbours, Aberaeron YC
The race committee under Chris Seal who had volunteered (or was it press-ganged?) to be PRO set interesting and varied courses and fair start lines and which allowed the racing to be intense and close. He was very ably assisted by Ruth Cullen, Ciara Charlwood and Alistair Mathews along with mark movers of Llew Griffiths and Rob Shiels with a plethora of helpful crews. Of course, the race committee also arranged daily displays by the resident dolphins.
Day One started with a brisk North Westerly which combined with the outgoing tide, made for a choppy sea. This kept the RIB/Mark layer crews and Race Comm very busy and even a bit wet! Two races were held – the first was a straight-forward windward/leeward course and the second an Olympic Triangle/ Sausage. Brainstorm (Martin Wood, Sarah Skinner, Roma Kearns and Deborah and Martyn Johnson) won both IRC races from Drycin Bach (Jonathan Price-Jones, Julian Driver and Rhys Evans) and Rodmar (Christine and Mark Willis, Caroline Smith, Cherry Davidson, Mo Morris, Dafydd Hughes et al).
In the Hawks, Laughing Jackass (John Tildesley, Huw Jones-Williams and Paul Watson) from DYC was similarly dominant wining both races from the youngsters of Thomas Best and Henry Powell in Seren DPD and Hawkeye (Ian Bayliss, Rob Parish and Summer Bayliss).
Day Two also concentrated on laid courses in the bay with a slightly less windy NW’ly wind. Another straight windward/leeward course was laid, followed by one with a leeward gate to challenge the grey matter. However, Brainstorm and Laughing Jackass dominated their respective classes again and they kept laughing all the way to two more ‘bullets’ each.
However, Day 3 was the non-discardable, reduced points, Coastal Race and all the tables could easily be upset. A committee boat start was laid to a club mark off New Quay Head, then back in to New Quay pier for a gusty gybe before setting off on a scenic tour down the coast to an Aberaeron YC mark off their new breakwater. Thereafter, two more decent beats and a visit to the local waterfall meant a good three hours of racing for the majority – but slightly longer for others in more comfy cruising boats!
There was a good battle for first in the IRC boats with Rodmar (skippered by the indefatigable Christine Willis) just getting ahead of Brainstorm on the downwind legs only to just lose the lead on the final beat. In the Hawks, however, Hawkeye got the better of Laughing Jackass for a change with Sprite (Crawford McLeary, David Barnes and Paul & Amanda MacIntyre) getting ahead of Blue Tack (Nick/Ali James and Emma Pearce).
Special mention goes to Martin Seal and Jon Simpson who bravely stuck it out in ‘laid back’ style in Mathilde – a Hunter Channel 27, more fitted out for cruising than racing. A special mention must also go to Paul Blower and Bob Hall (DYC) in the appropriately named Osprey who sailed back home to Aberdovey on their lonesome after their first ever regatta. In the evening, everyone enjoyed a superb Championship Curry Night, created by wonder-chef and NQYC barman, Ali Davies. There would be plenty of ‘wind’ for the next day!
Day 4 was the ‘Round the Cans’ race from a pier-head fixed line start. Fortunately, the light and slightly more-fickle N’ly breeze meant it was a windward start. Seren DPD and Brainstorm got the pin end position and led away around the club fixed marks. Brainstorm was first back but this time, Drycin Bach got ahead of Rodmar but they also managed to save their time on Brainstorm, getting a well-deserved first race win of the event. Nonetheless, the IRC series was clearly Brainstorm’s who had defended her title as Welsh Lift-Keel Cruiser Champion with Martin Wood receiving the Admirals’ Cup. This is not to be confused with the slightly-less prestigious trophy sailed for in the Solent during Cowes Week (note the position of the apostrophe!) Drycin Bach was second overall from Rodmar in third and the former was crowned Welsh Bilge Keel Champion, with skipper Jonathan Price-Jones receiving the Captain Irfon Jones Trophy.
In the Hawks, Laughing Jackass was back to winning ways in the final race and so, was equally dominant overall. In current “yoof-speak”, she also ‘owned’ their series! Accordingly, she was crowned Welsh Hawk 20 Champion for 2025. Laughing Jackass was also first in the Non-IRC category. Second was Ian Bayliss in Hawkeye and third was Thomas Best/Henry Powell in Seren DPD. Henry and Tom who were also First Young ‘Rising Stars’.
To add to their haul, Brainstorm also won ‘Best-Dressed Crew’ this year, resplendent in their matching XXL ‘night-gown’ rugby shirts! Prizes were presented formally (and most correctly) by NQYC Vice Commodore, Rees Tom Jones (RNLI Assistant Coxswain). Thanks was also heaped on the Event Sponsors (the Black Lion, Crème Pen Cei, Llosgi Sauna, Box of Delights , Captains’ Rendezvous, Sea-Mor, the Blue Bell and Jitterbug).
The overall event organiser, Mark Willis, and Principal Race Officer, Chris Seal, were showered with praise for delivering a fine and fun regatta. But, of course, such a regatta does not happen without loads of effort behind the scenes! In simple terms, running such an event is very definitely ‘a team sport’ ….and what a team NQYC has! That said, no matter a well-planned and well-run a regatta is, it would be nothing if no-one came to sail, so a big vote of thanks goes to all who made it to the start line. Diolch yn Fawr i pawb! Thank you everyone!
The countdown to KBR 26 has begun… see you here next July.
Overall IRC: 1st Brainstorm (Super Seal 26) Martin Wood & Chris Seal - NQYC; 2nd Drycin Bach (Mod Hunter Duette) Jonathan Price-Jones – NQYC; 3rd Rodmar (Fulmar 32) Christine & Mark Willis – NQYC/AYC; 4th Sprite (Hawk 20) Crawford McLeary – NQYC.
Non-IRC: Laughing Jackass (John Tildesley, Huw Jones-Williams, Paul Watson) Dovey YC.
Hawk 20: 1st Laughing Jackass (John Tildesley, Huw Jones-Williams, Paul Watson) Dovey YC; 2nd Hawkeye (Ian Bayliss, Rob Parish and Summer Bayliss) DYC; 3rd Seren DPD (Henry, Tom & Will Powell, Thomas Best) NQYC.
Rising Youth Star: Thomas Best/Henry Powell (Seren DPD) NQYC
Best Dressed Crew: Brainstorm
Welsh Hawk 20 National Champions: Laughing Jackass (John Tildesley) Dovey YC
Welsh Bilge Keel National Champions: Drycin Bach (Captain Irfon Jones Trophy) NQYC
Welsh Lift-Keel Cruiser National Champions: Brainstorm (The Admirals’ Cup) NQYC
