Day 4 was the ‘Round the Cans’ race from a pier-head fixed line start. Fortunately, the light and slightly more-fickle N’ly breeze meant it was a windward start. Seren DPD and Brainstorm got the pin end position and led away around the club fixed marks. Brainstorm was first back but this time, Drycin Bach got ahead of Rodmar but they also managed to save their time on Brainstorm, getting a well-deserved first race win of the event. Nonetheless, the IRC series was clearly Brainstorm’s who had defended her title as Welsh Lift-Keel Cruiser Champion with Martin Wood receiving the Admirals’ Cup. This is not to be confused with the slightly-less prestigious trophy sailed for in the Solent during Cowes Week (note the position of the apostrophe!) Drycin Bach was second overall from Rodmar in third and the former was crowned Welsh Bilge Keel Champion, with skipper Jonathan Price-Jones receiving the Captain Irfon Jones Trophy.