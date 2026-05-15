LEE Edwards heads into Round 3 of the Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship, the Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally (22/23 May), as the BTRDA series leader – an extraordinary position for the Escort G3 driver.
Despite the strength of the four-wheel-drive Rally2 field, the Oswestry ace has shown he has both the pace and determination to defend his lead, having starred across the opening two rounds on sealed surfaces.
Edwards has delivered standout performances so far and will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of impressive results in his Jaguar V6-powered Blakemore’s Autos/Evans Construction/P&B Tyres/Bailey Performance Escort G3.
Co-driven this time by Will Atkins, he will once again be hoping for dry conditions on the fast, flowing Scottish Borders lanes, where his two-wheel-drive machine can be at its most effective.
However, much of the attention this weekend will fall on Aled Wyn Morgans, whose rapid adaptation to Rally2 machinery is quickly marking him out as one of the championship’s most exciting emerging contenders.
Currently fourth in the Protyre Asphalt standings, Morgans has already exceeded expectations given his limited experience in the Aberystwyth Motorsport Ford Fiesta Rally2.
The former Escort Challenge frontrunner has transitioned impressively into top-level machinery, finishing ninth on the opening round before stepping up to a superb fourth-place points finish on the Isle of Man.
That progression highlights both his growing confidence and his ability to learn quickly at this level. Alongside co-driver Jack Bowen, Morgans now heads to the Jim Clark Rally targeting what would be a breakthrough podium result.
This rally presents a significant opportunity. The fast, technical nature of the Borders stages should suit Morgans’ committed driving style, while continued familiarity with the Fiesta Rally2 could unlock further pace. If his upward trajectory continues, he could well challenge more established names and cement his status as a serious championship contender.
Among those more established rivals are defending champions Sam Touzel and Max Freeman, who return to action after missing the Manx Rally.
They switch from their usual Ford Fiesta Rally2 to a Škoda Fabia Rally2 for this event and will be pushing for maximum points as they begin their comeback. Ian Forgan, currently tied on points with Edwards but lying second on countback, will also be a major threat on home soil in his Mercury Motorsport Fiesta Rally2, co-driven by Ewan Lees.
Elsewhere, Brad Cole will be aiming to recover from misfortune on the Isle of Man, where steering issues cut short his rally.
Back in his Hydroline Solutions Fiesta Rally2, and co-driven by Dan Petrie, he is another driver capable of challenging at the front if reliability holds. Hugh Brunton and Drew Sturrock’s debut in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 adds further depth to the competitive field, while John Stone and Rhys Stoneman will be eager for a trouble-free run after managing engine issues last time out.
For Morgans, though, the focus will be on continuing his remarkable progress. With each stage, he is gaining valuable experience and proving he belongs among the championship’s elite. A podium finish in Scotland would not just mark a personal milestone but also signal that he is ready to consistently challenge at the very front of the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship.
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