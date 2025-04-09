DUE to the unavailability of forestry land due to the winter storm damage, the Rhayader Motor Club managed to secure the use of an alternative route for their first enduro of the year.
With permission from local farmers and landowners and the good will of local residents the club devised a route of farm tracks and private woodland.
The enduro called the Jack Frost, was incorporating the first round of the Welsh Enduro Championship.
Wrexham's Harry Houghton just held off young hotshot Llanidloes' Rees Jones by three seconds to win the championship class, Kidderminster's Ross Danby was third and Builth's Tomos Wright fourth.
Locals locked out the podium in the Expert class with Llandrindod's Jack Probert ahead of Rhayader’s Ryan Rowlands.
Llanelli visitor Shaun Richards got the better of Brecon's Chad Prosser and Llandrindod's Charlie Morgan in the Clubman class with Rheanna Morgan Rogers winning the Ladies Class.
Welshpool's Jamie Powell continued his run of success in the Over 40's class ahead of Buxton's John Shirt and Builth’s Luke Powell.
The club will not be resting on their laurels as they are already taking entries for the Welsh Youth Hare & Hounds and Welsh Sprint double header on 26-27 April at their Cwmythig Hill track.
Llanfyllin and District Motorcycle Club Trial
LLANFYLLIN and District Motorcycle Club held their first club trial of the year over the border near Yockleton, riders enjoyed the course set in mature trees filtering lovely spring sunshine over a mixture of tricky hazards.
Host club rider, Sam Oliver, won the experts class while his daughter Harper won the Youth Sportsman.
In the intermediate class, Andrew Richardson won the adult class with Ethan Richardson winning the youth class.
Keeping your concentration was the exercise in the clubman class with Clayton Rowson holding his nerve to remain clean for the win while an early two-mark slip from Graham Jones demoted him to second and two late dabs demoted Steve Plain to third.
Sportsman Oliver Barker slipped up on the very first section but settled to finish on four marks one ahead of Stephen Clare.