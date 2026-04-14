HALWAY forest above Llandovery in West Wales was the venue for the Welsh Trail Riders Association organised Drovers Enduro, with some 120 entries, the first riders of the championship class left the start line at 10am for what proved to be an old school enduro with even a tight check thrown in after heavy overnight rain made the event an interesting one.
On the opening lap the special test was used as a sighting lap and Tim Saunders took an unexpected visit for a closer inspection of the ground on his Triumph. It must have worked as the Swansea rider took the overall class win in the Vets over 40’s class whilst losing a minute on a time check his test times were good enough to beat Dave Brick from Knighton who took the runner up position riding a Beta.
The Vet’s over 50’s class win went to Cenfyn Games riding a KTM whilst Andrew Paul Sagar took the runner up aboard a Sherco Both riders having cleaned the tight check.
Griff Lewis from Aberystwyth won the Sportsman class on a Husqvarna taking maximum Welsh Championship points towards his campaign with Huw Jones from North Wales was second.
The Vets Over 50’s Sportsman class win went to Andy Berry from Bristol again riding a Husqvarna whilst Ross on Wye’s Andrew Dawson took second aboard a Gas Gas.
The youth class which was a round of the Welsh Championship as was the Sportsman class was won by Gruff Morgan from Aberystwyth on a TM 125 whilst the other Gruff, Gruff Price from Llandrindod Wells took second riding a Yamaha.
Ryan Jones from Crickhowell wio the Clubman Class aboard a KTM whilst James Glazzard from Worcester finished the class as runner up riding a Triumph.
The Expert class saw Rhayader’s Adam James take the win in the highly competitive class. Sion Wright finished second nearly a minute down after five combined test times with both riders dropping a minute on the checks.
Championship class rider and overall winner Harry Houghton from Wrexham aboard Gas Gas finished 43 seconds ahead of runner up Sam Davies on a Triumph with both Wrexham riders cleaning the time checks. Local rider Tom Wright from Builth Wells would have claimed second in the class but dropped a minute on the going and slipped back to third overall in the results aboard his KTM.
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