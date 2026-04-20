THE roar of engines returned to the hill above Pendine on Sunday as the South Wales Autograss League launched its first race meeting of the season.
Around 140 drivers signed on, and racing got underway shortly after 11am with the men’s Class One opener — which delivered the season’s first rollover within seconds as PAC 181 Charlie Ducroq tipped into a light roll. Moments later, the next grid was off the line and the day’s action settled into full flow.
Racing ran efficiently, and by around 2.30pm both opening heats for all classes had been completed, leaving only the finals to follow the scheduled midway break.
During the interval, the league presented a cheque for £832 to the Cardi Cranks, representatives of the Aberaeron‑based Vintage Club raising money for Cancer Research Wales. The Cardi Cranks also collected a further £361.50 in donations as they toured the field with Sian the Fergie tractor.
The fundraising effort is part of a major challenge: Sian will drive the tractor from Caernarfon Castle to Cardiff along the western side of Wales, while her brother Sion will make the same journey down the eastern route. Both will meet in the capital to complete the charity run.
The Cardi Cranks thanked the South Wales Autograss League for the warm welcome and generous support for their cause.
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