WELSH golfers Luca Thompson and Ffion Tynan have earned places next season on the Ladies European Tour, moving from the amateur to the professional ranks.
The pair, who came through the Wales Golf squads over the last few years, won their places at the Final Qualifying in Morocco, finishing in the 20-50th places to earn a Category 16 status for next season which will get them into many LET events.
Welsh Women’s Amateur Champion Thompson - Pavenham Park in Bedfordshire - had a final round 67 to rocket up the leaderboard to finish 30th.
Former Welsh Amateur champion Tynan - Pyle and Kenfig - was among the first round leaders in Morocco, but then needed a final round 70 to get back into the top 50 on final round countback.
“Congratulations to Luca and Ffion from everyone at Wales Golf for them earning status on the LET, we look forward to following their progress in future years,” said Wales Golf Director of High Performance and Pathway Gareth Jenkins.
“Also commiserations to Gracie Mayo, who finished outside the top 50 after a poor first round, but then showed she has what it takes by battling back to level par.”
Thompson, aged 23, was delighted to perform under the pressure of the final round: “We were on the 15th when a camera crew came round and we could see on the leaderboard we were within a shot of the top 20.
“One of my playing partners stuck it in from 150 yards, the next put her shot within a foot and then I hit mine within two feet.
“It was wonderful to get a status, I said I would not turn professional unless I got a decent status for next year, so hopefully I will represent Wales well and get some good results.
“Looking back, playing for Wales has been the best thing that has happened to me in my golfing life, I cannot get over the support I have been given and I would not be anywhere without it.
“The first competition I played away from home was in Pembrokeshire, where my Dad is from.
Wales national coach) Paul Williams came up and asked if I wanted to be a Dragon, I had always been brought up to cheer on Wales in rugby.
“I cannot put into words how much support they have given me, it leaves me speechless.”
Tynan, aged 22, is also looking forward to starting the next chapter of her golfing life after more than a decade of involvement with Wales Golf squads.
“Not how I imagined the week to go, but I am glad to have secured status on the LET for next year,” she said.
“I have been part of Wales Golf since 2013, so 12 years, and in that time I have played all the different events, seen loads of different coaches, graduated and now going back and seeing people wanting to do all those things.
“Going pro has always been this timeline. It is good timing, I had time over the summer to figure out what I wanted to do and how to do it.
“I have been blessed to have had so many opportunities as an amateur. I played Junior Vagliano twice when I was 13 and 15, which had not been done until then.
“I made A flight with Wales twice, the top eight nations in Europe, which does not sound much to other teams but was big for us, got really close in the Home Internationals, top five in the British Amateur, and won English, Scottish and Welsh titles.
“I started with Wales Golf when I was around 10, going into a Nursery squad and a new system when no-one knew how it would work. I have done a lot and met a lot of people through Wales Golf and I am very grateful for it.
“I don’t know if there is anyone else who has been in the system as long as me, so it will be weird not to have that support. I want to structure my life in the same way because it will help me, creating my own team to see me through the rest of my golfing career.
“I will still be involved in girls groups, clinics and in things to give back, but also I want to get out there, travel the world and earn some money.”
If Tynan and Thompson are looking for inspiration then the success of former Wales international Darcey Harry, a teammate until last year, who qualified second in last year’s Final qualifying and became a winner on the LET this year, finishing 14th in the Order of Merit.
“It is nice to see a lot of people who went on tour last year, that I know really well, who have gone on to do amazing things, so it is nice to see it is possible,” said Tynan.
“We will wait and see how my turn goes. It is hard to say I want to do the same thing as Darcey, but everyone is different.
“But it is nice that I have grown up with these people, competed on teams with them for years and now I have the chance to play with them on the big stage.”
The Ladies European Tour season kicks off in 2026 in February in Saudi Arabia, before moving to Australia, the United States and Australia, with a growing group of Welsh golfers taking part.
