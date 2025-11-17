THE ceremonial start of the Roger Albert Clark Rally will be held on Wednesday, 20 November, in Guildhall Square Carmarthen with the cars scheduled to start gathering from around 6pm onwards.
The United Counties Showground will see crews scrutineer their cars there as well have have the relevant documentation checks done.
The first of the competitive stages of the five-day marathon event will be held the following day with the opening stages in Crychan and Cefn Llwydlo forests whilst the Pembrey Motorsport circuit hosts two back-to-back stages as well as the service area for the cars through the day. The cars will be at Pembrey from midday onwards.
Friday will see stages at Sweet Lamb, Myherin and Dyfnant in Mid Wales throughout the day before the event heads up to Carlisle for the remaining three days in Scotland and the borders.
Some locals to watch out for: 21 Dyfrig James - Emyr Jones; 22 Ieuan Evans - Gareth Parry; 23 Mike Roberts - Ian Taylor; 25 Tom Llewelyn - Ross Whitlock; 37 Andy Davies - Ian Beamond; 41 Arwel Evans - Eurig Davies; 51 Barry Thomas - Emma Clarke; 69 Adrian Young - Gwynfor Jones; 72 Neil James - Brian Stubbs; 86 Chris Jones - Sean Jones ; 97 John Davies - Kevin Jones; 100 Huw Jeffries - Averina Jeffries; 114 Lyn Davies - Aled Richards; 122 Tom James - Alan James; 145 Wyn Hughes - Elgan Davies; 147 Endaf Owens - Phil Pugh; 163 Wyn Slim Jones - Martin Davies.
Top 10 starters: 1, Martin McCormack - Barney Mitchell, BMW; 2, Osian Pryce - Dale Furniss, Ford Escort; 3, Jason Pritchard - Phill Clarke Ford, Escort; 4, Matt Edwards -TBA, Ford Escort; 5, Seb Perez - Dale Bowen, Lancia Stratos HF; 6, Mark Higgins - Carl Williamson, Triumph TR7; 7, Paul Barrett - Gordon Noble, Ford Escort; 8, Dan Mennell - John H Roberts, Ford Escort; 9, Barry McKenna - James Fulton, Ford Escort; 10, James Ford - Neil Shanks, Escort RS1800.
