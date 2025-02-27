ELFYN Evans' Sweden victory could be a sign of things to come, with Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Jari-Matti Latvala suggesting that both technical changes and a shift in team dynamics are working in the Welshman’s favour.
Evans fended off Takamoto Katsuta in a tense final-day showdown, securing victory at the FIA World Rally Championship’s and vaulting to the top of the championship standings with a 28-point lead.
Up next is Safari Rally Kenya on 20-23 March.
While his speed on Sweden’s snow and ice was clear, Latvala believes the removal of hybrid power and the introduction of new Hankook tyres for 2025 have played a key role in his early-season form.
"This combination without hybrid, different tyres, it’s not necessarily suiting Kalle [Rovanperä’s] driving style. Kalle has to adapt now, and I think that’s maybe where it’s coming from. And then I think it’s the combination of new tyres, and without hybrid, which is suiting, on the other hand, Elfyn’s driving style," Latvala explained.
Toyota’s return to a full-time three-car line-up this year has also taken the weight off Evans’ shoulders. With Kalle Rovanperä only contesting a part-time campaign last season and Sébastien Ogier running selected events, Evans was left carrying the bulk of Toyota’s title hopes in 2024.
"Of course, as a team we didn’t want to put him in the situation [of 2024], but we had only two drivers going full-time. And, you know, Taka was probably in the situation of still gaining more experience and not ready to fight for the title, so [Elfyn] knew that he was the only driver fighting for the title. That’s what was loading the pressure."
With Rovanperä back for a full season, Katsuta also contesting all rounds and eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier making selected outings, Evans now has more support.