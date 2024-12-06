WITH the day dawning dry and sunny, nearly 50 riders descended on Sevenwells Farm, Leighton, near Welshpool for the annual Clive Motorcycle Club’s Sarah Kilvert Trial on Sunday, 1 December.
The multi lap course of 10 sections tested the ability of all the competitors in all the various classes with streams, muddy twists and turns, climbs and rock steps.
Ben Savage on his Vertigo bike dominated the Expert class completing the course on just eight marks.
However it was a close contest for second, third and fourth with only three marks separating James Francis, Tom Smith and Sam Atherton.
In the Intermediate class, it was another close result with Jack Harris taking the honours by pipping Clive Club member Kev Bowden by three marks, with Ben Rolls one mark behind and Gethin Humphreys a further mark adrift.
With yet another strong showing, beating many of the Inters, Brianna King won the Youth Intermediate class.
The Clubman class was another close run result, with Huw Jones winning on six with Ryan Phillips and Dafydd Belton a mark behind Huw.
They tied on seven marks and 35 cleans and were eventually only separated by going to the second tiebreaker of furthest cleans.
Coming in fourth on this route was Kev Ellis who won the over 40 class on 13 marks.
St Harmon’s Garry Jones won the sportsman class just losing one mark, from second Stephen Moss on nine marks and Matthew Bister third.
The twinshock class on the same route saw Will Minta on his Fantic win by losing a single mark with Mike Hughes runner up.
Rhayader’s Harrison Rees won the Youth Sportsman in style on seven marks from Megan Roberts, Evan Bowden and Lily Jones.
The Clive MCC would like to thank all competitors and observers and the landowner for making the event a success.