THE Probite British Rally Championship (BRC) will lift the curtain on 2025 this weekend with the highly anticipated East Riding Stages [23 February], marking the beginning of another thrilling season.
With a refreshed calendar, a sensational driver lineup, and a major list of Rally2 machinery in the series, the stage is set for another electrifying title fight.
New to the billing, the opening round has attracted an impressive list of crews, battling for glory at the first of six action-packed events.
The fast and furious closed roads around the Beverley base in Yorkshire is an exciting addition, with a fan-centric format offering the public an unrivalled rally experience.
However, there is stiff competition from a mix of experienced challengers and ambitious young talents eager to make their mark on the championship.
Among the key opponents are former champions and rising stars, all determined to stake their claim for the coveted title.
A dedicated one-hour highlights show on ITV4 and availability on the accompanying online catch-up service ITVX continues, offering unrivalled visibility across the UK and Republic of Ireland for drivers, events, and partners.
The Categories: BRC1 – 4
NO less than two world-champions adorn the entry list for round one, with 2023 Junior WRC champ and last year’s BRC runner up William Creighton and Liam Regan making the switch to the Castrol MEM Rally Team in a Michelin-shod Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.
In the M-Sport Ford Rally Team camp, it’s Estonian rising star and 2024 Junior WRC winner Romet Jürgenson who makes a welcome appearance in the series with Siim Oja alongside, piloting a Pirelli-supported Ford Fiesta Rally2.
The Welsh pairing of Lampeter’s Meirion Evans and Dale Furniss join Creighton in the MEM Rally Team, whilst Garry Pearson and Hannah McKillop bolster the M-Sport squad.
Four-time BRC champion Keith Cronin returns for a bid at an elusive fifth title, and swaps to a Citroen C3 Rally2 with Mikie Galvin on the notes.
James Ford makes his first BRC appearance in over a decade with Neil Shanks on the notes, also opting for a Citroen C3 Rally2 example.
FIA European Junior Rally Championship aces Max McRae and Cameron Fair also return to the series after a part BRC-programme in 2024.
They are another crew who will swap to the French manufacturer and will be one of the leading crews to represent MRF Tyres in BRC1.
Newcastle Emlyn’s James Williams has his sights on the title with Ross Whittock alongside and a return to their regular Hyundai i20 N Rally2, and hard-chargers Callum Black and Jack Morton return for another shot in their Fiesta Rally2.
Further leading contenders include Matthew Hirst [Skoda Fabia Rally2], Neil Roskell [Fiesta Rally2], Elliot Payne [Fiesta Rally2] and Jason Pritchard [Toyota GR Yaris Rally2].
BRC3 marks the arrival of Junior BRC champion Robert Proudlock into four-wheel-drive machinery as he steps up to a Ford Fiesta Rally3 for the season with new co-driver Dan James.
After sampling the BRC on the final round last season, Michael Jenkins returns for a full BRC4 title tilt in his Fiesta R2.
The all-female crew of Meghan O’Kane and Nikki Addison make their debut in the series in a similar Fiesta, with Charlie Wright and Adam Westerby another Fiesta crew making their BRC maiden appearance.
Colin Minton and Rob Jones complete the line-up.
Approved tyre manufacturers Michelin and Pirelli are joined by MRF Tyres for the 2025 season, adding further excitement to an already talent-packed field.
The three manufacturers will compete to provide the best rubber for the BRC’s demanding mix of asphalt and gravel stages.
Michelin, fresh from its 2024 title-winning campaign with Ingram, is expected to be a major force once again, while Pirelli and MRF have both bolstered their support for top drivers.
Junior British Rally Championship
THE coveted Junior BRC title will see young drivers under 27 years of age battle for the crown and the chance to secure free entries to the 2026 British Rally Championship events: a package worth over £6,000.
It’s a sensational list of emerging talent and experienced youngsters heading for round one with a distinctly French flavour – the Peugeot 208 Rally4 dominating the list.
Aiming to repeat his round one win in 2024, Kalum Graffin returns with Mark McGeehan alongside.
Also securing Junior BRC wins last season, Kyle McBride and Darragh Mullen return for another shot at the title, as does Keelan Grogan and Ayrton Sherlock.
Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Award winner and newcomer Craig Rahill gets a new Peugeot for his campaign with Conor Smith, and Sam Mason steps up from the national gravel scene with James Seymour.
Open Rally Title
FOR Rally2 and R5 cars running outside of their homologation, the Open Rally Title sees a strong field assemble in Yorkshire.
Former round winner Hugh Brunton brings his Skoda Fabia Rally2 back for more, whilst Jerseyman Sam Touzel [Fiesta Rally2] makes his maiden BRC outing.
Darren Martin also [Fiesta R5] throws his hat into the ring.
National Rally Title
THE National Rally Title is a home for all other machinery and is spearheaded by reigning champions William Mains who makes a welcome comeback in his Vauxhall Nova.
He has Emma Clarke on the notes for the opener.
Other notable entries include Rob Cotton [Subaru Impreza], Rali Ceredigion category winner Nathan Evans [Renault Clio R3] and Chris Hand [Toyota Starlet].
Ten special stages make up the East Riding Stages Rally format, totalling over 54 miles during Sunday, with the Beverley town centre becoming the rally hub for the day, hosting the ceremonial start, mid-day regroup and rally finish celebrations.