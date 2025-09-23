SUNDAY saw what turned out to be one of the best Welsh Motorsport & Supercar festivals to date at the Pembrey Circuit near Carmarthen.
John Dalton from near Lampeter along with his Darrian was in superb form on the circuit in the rally car demonstrations doing plenty of donuts to the 3,000 plus spectators delight that had flocked to the West Wales track amongst a host of other rally cars.
Also out on the track was Machynlleth’s Osian Pryce in an Escort Mk2 and one of the buggy cars with plenty of donuts and smoke coming off the tyres.
The newly-built Mk1 Escort at the Viking Motorsport workshop in Newtown run by Phil Mills was out for the first time and driven around the circuit by former World Rally Championship Petter Solberg who Mills co-drove for in the Subaru Impreza WRC and took several victories en route to their success both being crowned World Rally Champions.
Llandysul rally driver Ioan Lloyd was also out on the track in his Peugeot which was also part of the Carmarthen MC stand which housed the Llandysul based West Wales Rally Spares stand and Lloyds car when not out on the track.
The day also saw Formula 1 cars on the track along with Moto GP bikes, touring cars to drift cars as well as some stunt bike action.
Off the track there was tractor pulling to entertain the crowds as well as the Ralio + live stage hosted by Mark James formally from Lampeter where Mike Roberts was presented by world rally champions Phil Mills, Petter Solberg and Daniel Elena with the prestigious Michael Beef park trophy 20 years after Park tragically lost his life in a rallying accident on a Wales Rally GB stage in a South Wales forest.
The presentation was also to commemorate the life of Mike’s sons Gareth (Jaffa) and Dai who also sadly lost their lives in rallying accidents.
Petter Solberg said: “It was a very emotional day presenting the trophy, the Robert’s family are proper rally people and we will never forget Jaffa or Dai and send all our wished to their family and friends.”
The day was a huge success the sun shone down on the Carmarthenshire circuit all day as petrol heads were treated to a day of top class action and saw some of the best iconic and cars that had made their way to West Wales.
