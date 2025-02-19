A VETERAN rider is back in the woods and on a Gori after a lengthy break from Enduros.
Aled Williams, now 62 and from Cwmann, Lampeter, has taken the plunge and registered for the ACU British Classic Enduro Championship 2025.
Williams rode for the British Trophy Team back in the eighties in the International Six Day Enduro on several occasions, the first time in Wales in 1983 and the last time in 1987 out in Poland.
This year Aled is back reunited with the Gori a 500cc enduro bike he rode back in the 80s for a while with success on events thought Wales, Scotland and England when he competed in the British Enduro Championship with great success.
Next week the Gori and Williams will be heading up to North Yorkshire for the opening round of the British Classic Enduro Championship at Helmsley.
Aled has had the bike totally rebuilt and took it to a private forest for a shakedown test last week.
The bike didn’t miss a beat as the Lampeter rider pulled blood as well as the gears on the Italian beast between the fir trees down the fire tracks.
How will he fare on the event he has no idea: “It’s been more than a few years since I have competed but it’s still in my blood, lets give the first round a go and see how we get on.”
The Helmsley Two-Day Enduro takes place on 1-2 March.