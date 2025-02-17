MARGAM Park was the setting for the fourth match of The J H Collins Gwent Cross Country League Series.
Mother and daughter duo Hannah and Talia Jones were the only runners to represent Sarn Helen and did the club proud.
Talia, running in the U15 category, had a superb run in 14:45 whilst mum Hannah competed in the F35 category and had an equally great run in 35:42.
Coed y Brenin Forest Park was the venue for Winter Trail Wales.
Four runners competed for Sarn Helen.
First back was Dylan Davies in an amazing time of 52:10 and 4th in the M40 category. Steven Holmes, 59:28; Kerry Irwin Hall, 1:28:28; and Jane Holmes, 1:29:34 and a course PB.
Llanelli Tata Steel Half Marathon and 10K took place on Sunday.
The race was ran over flat terrain along the beautiful Millennium Coastal Path overlooking the Loughor Estuary and the Gower Peninsula.
Six runners competed in the 10K race. Ollie George had an awesome run to finish 6th overall in 34:39, Rhodri Williams also had an impressive run in 40:43, Kevin Jones 43:26, Rhys Stevens 45:47, Heiddwen Tomos 58:28 and Claire Williams who achieved a PB in 59:34.
Ten runners took to the start line in the half marathon, Lou Summers with another superb run in 1:38:01 and 2nd in the F55 category.
Within touching distance was Ian Williams in a new PB of 1:38:02, Mitch Readwin, 1:50:38; Liz Pugh with a new PB in 1:57:38; Sarah Puetz, 2:06:41; Louise Jenkins, Kelly Allen, Corrina Robinson and Claire Morgan Hall all crossing the line together in 2:46:57 and Julie Grabham running her first Half Marathon following her cancer diagnosis in 2:49:03, all five running for CHILL ( Cancer Help In Local Lives).
Carwyn Davies was the 1hr 40min pacer for the race and did an amazing job.