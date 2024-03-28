ROWERS from MYC Rowing Section ‘tossed oars’ as a salute and mark of respect to Doctor John Jones-Morris, who passed away aged 82 on 5 March 2024, a traditional salute that dates back to Norman times.
One of the club’s founder members, Doctor John, as he was affectionately known, was a local, Welsh speaking GP in Porthmadog, who took over the practice from his Father.
He was involved in many local projects, including the Maritime Museum, where he was chairman and received The Queen’s Award for voluntary services in 2019.
In early 2001, Dr John was one of the instigators of the project to start a rowing section at Madoc Yacht Club.
With support from fellow yacht owners, members and friends within the local business community, the first Celtic Long boat was purchased from Pembrokeshire.
This boat was named Fleetwing after a slate carrying brig built in Borth Y Gest in 1874, who sadly ended her days as a beached wreck in the Falklands in 1911.
Fleetwing is still raced and rowed for pleasure by the Rowing Section members today, along with three other boats, Madog, Glaslyn and Ysbryd Eryri which were subsequently purchased.
Fleetwing remains a lasting testimony to the local GP, member and friend whose vision helped bring Celtic Long Boats to Porthmadog Harbour.