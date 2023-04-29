The London marathon returned to its usual slot this year and over 40,000 runners took to the English capital’s streets in a bid to complete the iconic race and raise thousands of pounds of money for good causes.
As you would expect there was representation from Aberystwyth Athletic Club with Edd Land leading the contingent home in a time of 2.45.45. Tracey Breedon came next in a time of 3.14.35 with Neil Gamble finishing in 3.29.30. Jade Gaitely crossed the line in 5.07.02 and Catrin Hopkins completed the course in 07.46.13.
For Neil Gamble the race day was special for personal reasons: “I was fortunate to secure my place at the marathon through the club ballot and should have run it back in 2020. My father had always wanted me to run what he called ‘The Big ‘un’ and we had made plans for him to travel to London to spectate and cheer me on.
“Unfortunately not long after the race was postponed due to the pandemic he lost his battle with cancer. So running this race this year was tinged with sadness but I also ran it for him, knowing he would have been very proud that I have finally done it.”
For marathon debutant Jade Gaitely, it was an occasion to savour: “I ran the whole race with my partner Trystan Roberts and we were not sure what to expect really – we knew it was going to be a challenge but the atmosphere was fantastic and the crowds just kept you going – supporting you all along the course. But it was great to cross the finish line together and complete our first marathon.
“We both raised money for our respective charities, me for NSPCC and Trystan for Cancer Research, in memory of his late mother, and we’d like to thank everyone who supported us. Thanks also to all at Aberystwyth Athletic Club for the encouragement along the way. It’s feet up now for a while though.”
It was a lifetime aspiration come true for Catrin Hopkins: “It’s been six months of training going from 0 to 26.2 miles – it certainly has not been easy but on Sunday I enjoyed every minute. All those long runs by myself mentally prepared me for this one but the cheering crowds certainly were the best I’ve ever encountered in a race – they were fabulous.”
Coming slightly closer to home, Aber AC was also heavily represented at the first of a local summer series of trail running races being organised by the Red Kite Challenge. Bwlch Nant yr Arian once again provided a spectacular backdrop for the midweek evening race as a strong field took on the five mile course.
Aber AC’s Owain Schiavone could not quite match his victory last year and was pipped to second place by nine seconds in a time of 31.57 with Ben Porter winning in a record time of 31:48.
There were also age category wins for Aber AC with Mel Hopkins winning in a time of 42.44 (M55) and Cameron Pope (M65) who finished in 51.42.
The next race in the series will be held at the Hafod estate near Pontrhydygroes on Wednesday 3 May, and a third date has just been confirmed on 21 June ar Long Wood in Lampeter with Sarn Helen playing hosts.