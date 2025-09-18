A YOUNG Ceredigion sailor has tasted success at the prestigious Plas Heli National Sailing Academy in Pwllheli.
Steffan Williams,16, from New Quay, won the RYA Welsh Youth ILCA6 Championship despite only transitioning into the ILCA (International Laser Class Association) sailing dingy last year from the Toppers.
Steffan dominated the competition in challenging conditions, winning every race on Saturday to secure the championship title.
A Year 12 pupil at Ysgol Bro Teifi and member of New Quay Yacht Club, Steffan said: “It was amazing sailing at Plas Heli on the weekend with mega conditions.
“We only managed one day of racing due to a yellow weather warning on Sunday, but Saturday was Pwllheli at its best with 20 to 25 knots of wind from the southwest and some big seas!”
Reflecting on his performance, Steffan added: “I’m really happy to see all my hard work paying off as after my GCSEs I have been training all summer.
“A big well done to everyone who competed in such tough conditions, and huge thanks to RYA Cymru Wales, the race committee, volunteers, and Plas Heli for hosting another fantastic event, and to Eternal Frame Media for the amazing photos.”
Steffan's next stop is the UK ILCA National Open at East Lothian Yacht Club in North Berwick, Scotland this weekend.
“The sailing circuit is intense, with lots of travelling but I love it. It’s a great sport and I’ve made some great friends,” Steffan said.
Looking ahead, Steffan added: “This year, I’m focused on climbing the GBR rankings, with hopes of joining the British Sailing Team and competing at the European ILCA6 Youth Championship in Greece next year.”
With his sights set firmly on the horizon, Steffan continues to train with determination and discipline, a rising talent whose journey is only just beginning.
