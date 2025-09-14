CRYMYCH maintained their 100 per cent start to their Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One campaign to go top of the table with a 3-2 win against rivals Newcastle Emlyn on Saturday.
They did it the hard way after the visitors flew out of the blocks with a couple of goals by Samuel Brook inside the opening 21 minutes.
Sion Vaughan reduced the deficit three minutes later and it was game on when Rhodri George equalised from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.
George bagged his brace five minutes into the second half to take his league tally to 11 for the campaign and take his side above Emlyn who have played an extra game.
Goals by Ifan Jones, Gethin Scourfield, Ethan Ryan and Substitute Ryan Taylor saw Llanboidy to a 4-0 against visitors Crannog whilst Felinfach scored three unanswered goals against visitors St Dogmaels, Cameron Miles, Rhys Williams and Steffan Evans netting.
In Division Two, LampeterTown Reserves beat Llechryd Reserves 5-0 with five different goalscorers – Carwyn Gregson, Jason Jones, Hugo Alberski-Douglas, Daniel Evans and Rhun Davies.
A couple of goals by Harry Holder, including one from the spot, was enough to see Aberaeron home at Aberporth whilst third placed New Quay enjoyed a good day at the office with a 4-1 win against visitors Ffostrasol Reserves.
William Davies opened their account on 20 minutes and they were gifted an own goal by Gary Jones on the half hour.
Ryan Moore made it 2-1 before the break before Ross Diamond and Rhydian Quan completed the job in the second half.
Caradog Daniel scored a goal in each half to seal a 2-1 win for Tregaron Turfs Reserves at Felinfach Reserves, Deian Rees with the reply for the hosts.
St Dogmaels Reserves were in the mood in Division Three, beating Crymych Reserves 9-4 with Jack Skeels,16, leading the way with four goals backed up by Kyle Noble, Emilio Morgan, Beck Balmer (2) and Evan Lewis. Rhydian Howells, Serdar Acikgoz, Iestyn Davies and Owen Edwards replied for the visitors.
A Marc Lloyd hat-trick saw Llandysul Reserves to a 3-0 win against Pencader United Reserves.
