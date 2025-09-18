THE annual Cardiff 10k race is a hugely popular race and this year was no exception with 6,000 runners lining up in the capital city. Among them were representatives of Aberystwyth Athletic Club who came away with some great times.
Gary Wyn Davies led the team home in a time of 35.30, with Edd Land not too far behind in 36.42 and Paul Jones in 37.44.
Paul Williams secured 3rd place in his age category in a time of 38.53 with Julie Williams completing the course in 1.03.44.
In such a strong field of runners Gary was delighted to finish in the top 100: “This is a big race for us in Wales with high quality runners as can be seen with the winning time being inside 30 minutes.
“This is a fast course and I was very happy with my time and 84th position out of 6000 and good to see a podium category position for club chair Paul Williams.”
Coming closer to home and the Glyndŵr 7 mile trail race near Machynlleth is a must do race for many in the local racing calendar and six Aber AC members made the short journey northwards for this popular and well organised event by Cerist Triathlon Club.
Roger Matthews led the Aber contigent home in a time of 1.01.07 and won his category in the process with Damian Sidnell also coming on top in his category in a time of 1.02.13 and Ivan Courtier finishing in 1.03.42.
Sarah-kay Purdon was the second female to cross the line, winning her age category in a time of 1.09.28. Karen Kemish also won her age category in a time of 1.12.31 while Dave Humphreys crossed the line in a time of 1.16.05.
A good day out for Aber AC according to Roger Matthews: “This is a great local event which takes in the Roman steps, Glyndwr’s way and forestry tracks - providing some wonderful views over Machynlleth towards the coast and the south Eryri mountains.
“The weather forecast was not great but the rain held off until the final runners had crossed the finish line which was a blessing. However the hot showers and hearty soup are always very welcome here.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.
