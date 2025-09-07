CARDIGAN Town eased into the next round of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup with a polished performance at New Quay to run out 4-0 winners.
Stanley Thomas’ strike on 21 minutes was all that separated the two sides at the break after a closely-fought first half.
Llyr Bowen doubled their tally early in the second half with Sean Davies putting them firmly in the driving seat with a third with 10 minutes remaining.
17-year-old Bowen bagged his brace in the closing stages to cap a good afternoon’s work for Cardigan.
Central Wales League North side Forden United also booked passage with ease, netting five unanswered goals against Montgomeryshire League outfit Newcaslte FC.
Jake O’Donnell set them on their way with the opener after seven minutes with Owen Bishop adding a second in the closing stages of the first half.
The visitors were in total control and O’Donnell took full advantage to net a second half hat-trick in some style.
Llanfyllin Town had to show some grit and determination to seal their place in the hat for the draw for the next round after visitors Abermule took a one-goal lead into the break through Nathan Gray.
Ronnie Lee equalised for the Cae Llwyn hosts on 55 minutes with substitutes Josh and Sam Norwood tipping the tie Llan’s way after the hour mark.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.