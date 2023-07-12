A NEW Quay teenager has won the bronze medal at the recent Welsh Open Topper Sailing Championship in Llandegfedd Sailing Club.
A member of New Quay Yacht Club and a volunteer at Cardigan Bay Watersports Centre, Steffan Williams, aged 14, came through in a tightly fought third place amongst a number of old hands returning to the fleet.
With over 30 sailing dinghies on the water Steffan said: “It was very close racing over the two days, there was quite a bit of wind but I kept my nerve and put all my training into action.
“I’ve only just started competing on the Topper sailing dingy circuit this spring, visiting Graftham Water in Cambridgeshire for the Nationals (NS3) and recently competing in the South Wales Dragon Series in Llandegfedd and Port Talbot, and the British Youth Sailing Welsh Regional Championship in Dale in June.
“So I’m really pleased with my third place and my first medal against all the more experienced sailors.
“Now I’m looking forward to the Topper Nationals in Plas Heli, Pwllheli this August and my first ever full week of competitive racing.”
Dovey Yacht Club sailor Jasper Focardi-Dolling took the trophy winning five races in his brand new grey Topper, and Llandegfedd sailor Sam Morley put in a strong performance winning three races to secure second place.
Crawford Mcleary, Cardigan Bay Watersports Centre manager said, “We are very proud of Steffan, he has done so well in a short space of time. He learnt to sail with us and now inspires the younger generation in the sport every Saturday morning. We wish him the best for the Nationals in Pwllheli next month.
“If you want to learn to sail everyone is welcome at Cardigan Bay Watersports Centre in New Quay, just go to our website to find out more https://www.cardiganbaywatersports.org.uk/"