Having conquered the Chicago marathon it was another journey across the Atlantic for Aberystwyth Athletic club chair, Paul Wiliams, as he took on the famous New York marathon.
Billed as the largest marathon in the world, over 51.000 runners took to the streets of New York this year, slightly more than the 127 that started the inaugural race back in 1970, and the route now takes in the five boroughs of this iconic city.
For seasoned runner Paul Williams, this proved to be a very new experience.
He said: “I have run quite a few marathons by now but New York was something else. The noise, the crowds, the excitement – it seemed to be 10 times what I have experienced in other places.
“The race itself was undoubtedly my toughest yet, especially only three weeks after Chicago but I managed to finish and in a time of 3.40.34. It’s feet up now for a while and no more marathons until April next year – and Boston!”
Not to be outdone, credit must also go to Paul’s partner and travelling supporter Julie Williams who completed the new York 5k dash.