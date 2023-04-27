The official opening of Aberystwyth’s Queens Road Bowling Club was held on on Saturday, 22 April with Aber Mayor Elect Kerry Ferguson Mayor Elect rolling the first ball.
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Friday 28th April 2023 9:30 am
Mayor Elect Kerry Ferguson rolling the first ball (Submitted )
