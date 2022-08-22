Ontop Shoulda Coulda romps home to another victory
Subscribe newsletter
There was a wonderful turnout for Newbridge trotting races with not a single non-runner and a strong entry for the additional ‘fun’ races which Wales & Border Counties is so good at.
Zulu Warrior (owned, trained and driven by Matthew Tromans) fulfilled the promise she showed earlier in the season by romping home in the Novice to beat the sometimes temperamental Immortal Storm followed by Lanehouse Girl.
The recently promoted Lawless (Elder, Blaencelyn) shook up the Grade B by stealing heat and final from the ever-present Llwyns Mercy, while Kentucky Roam was the other heat winner and also snuck into third place in the final.
But the real star of the day was Ontop Shoulda Coulda. There was nothing ‘should have’ or ‘could have’ about Jayne Bevan’s extraordinary horse as he swept to victory in the Grade A off an astonishing 60-yard handicap, then repeated his performance in the Free For All. In both races, Lakeside Pan was second and Dernol Yankee third.
Red Cash, the promising two-year-old belonging to Dave Sargeant romped home in the Nursery, followed by Olympics who is teaching owner Gareth Mills to drive, with newcomer Fold Showman third.
Breeder Heather Hardwick must have been delighted with the Baby Novices, both of which were won by horses she bred. Ithon Prince took the first race for Dave Duggan, with local ponies Carrie On Fred second and Blackberry third.
The second race was a victory for Ithon Papa, followed by Easy Connection and another local horse Ellavalad.
A solid entry in the Dash led to an exciting race with seven horses all vying for the lead but it was Blackfield Oki Doki who burst out of the pack to win convincingly from Beg For Mercy and Lakeview Meg.
Martin Roberts gave No Stoppin a beautiful ride in the saddle, much to the delight of his owners the Greenways from Michaelchurch, while the Duggan sisters were left fighting for the minor placings (Martha on George Gentle managing to hold off her older sister Josie on Easy Company).
The next meeting is at Llandrindod Wells on Monday, 29 August for what promises to be a hot afternoon of racing.
Results:
Novice 1 Zulu Warrior (Matthew Tromans), owned and trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn 2 Immortal Storm 3 Lanehouse Girl Time 2:22.7
Grade B heat 1 1 Lawless (Wayne Elder) owned and trained Elder, Blaencelyn 2 Llwyns Mercy 3 Whiskey and Water Time 2:22.
Grade B heat 2 1 Kentucky Roam (Oliver ‘OJ’ Jones) owned and trained Perks, Presteigne 2 Luminite 3 Alibi’s Dream Time 2.21.7
Grade A 1 Ontop Shoulda Coulda (Lynn Boxhall) owned and trained Bevan, Llanddewi 2 Lakeside Pan 3 Dernol Yankee Time 2.19.3
Nursery 1 Red Cash (Andrew Hardwick) owned D Sargeant, Newbridge and trained HardwickBrecon 2 Olympics 3 Fold Showman Time
Baby Novice 1 1 Ithon Prince (Dave Duggan) owned and trained Duggan Howey 2 Carry On Fred 3 Blackberry Time 2:26.8
Baby Novice 2 1 Ithon Papa (Steve Lewis) owned C Rowlands trained Lewis Llanbister 2 Easy Connection 3 Ellavalad Time 2: 9.1
Dash 1 Blackfield Oki Doki (Lee Price) owned and trained Weigel Llandewi Velfrey 2 Beg For Mercy 3 Lakeview Meg Time 1:48.3
Free For All 1 Ontop Shoulda Coulda (Lynn Boxhall) owned and trained Bevan, Llanddewi 2 Lakeside Pan 3 Dernol Yankee Time 2.19.7
Saddle 1 No Stoppin (Martin Roberts) owned and trained Greenway Michaelchurch 2 George Gentle 3 Easy Company
Grade B Final 1 Lawless (Wayne Elder) owned and trained Elder, Blaencelyn 2 Llwyns Mercy 3 Kentucky Roam
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |