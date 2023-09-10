MOTORCYCLE racing brothers from Dolgellau have both been crowned Welsh Youth Champions in their age groups.
Enduro riders Oscar Brooks, 10, and his brother Jack, 12, have just finished the four-round Welsh Open Youth Hare & Hound Series, travelling all over the country to compete against the best riders in the land.
Jack finished first in the first in the first, second and fourth rounds and second in the third. He had a massive crash in the second round with him been taken into hospital with and over night stay with broken ribs.
Oscar got the overall win in every race he came first meaning he beat the 65cc experts and the novice 85cc.
Both boys are absolutely buzzing over their results and want to thank the Welsh Youth Hare and Hound for their brilliant event.
“On to the next”