If anyone knows how to tackle the Borders roads, it’s Duns drivers Garry Pearson and Euan Thorburn. Thorburn is reunited with Paul Beaton for the weekend and stormed to a Reivers Rally [Sunday’s non-championship event] win in 2023 so is well versed at handling his VW Polo on the Border’s roads. Equally, Pearson is settling into his Ford Fiesta and with Daniel Barritt on the notes, he could well nail a victory on home soil.