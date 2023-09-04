Each of the five leading drivers had opted for different day-two strategies: Pryce was looking to find a pace that would enable him to maintain a comfortable lead whilst not take any risks; Evans would push as hard as he could but accepted he was unlikely to make up the 42.4 second deficit; Williams was aiming to restore his confidence after a difficult first day and claim a place on the podium for the second year running; Black was intent on finishing the event and thereby secure the Protyre Asphalt Championship title, whilst Ford had an eye on a top-three placing and fitted a set of softer tyres to help the cause.