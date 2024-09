“It doesn’t sound much, but if you’re one percent down on every corner then that equates to quite a gap by the end of a long event like Rali Ceredigion – and it’s why we’ve ended about forty seconds away from the podium. There have been some good bits that we are happy with, but it’s frustrating that we weren’t able to crack the code and get us to where we wanted to be. I’m happy to have finished unscathed, but it’s a case of what might have been.