“To be fair to everyone in the Dom Buckley RSC team, they tried absolutely everything they could think of to find a solution. It’s not a major issue, but it’s that little sweet spot that you need at this level that just wasn’t there this time. I’ve even compared our on-board videos from last year where we were on rails to this year, and you can see that we were understeering and running out of road this weekend even when we weren’t going quite as fast.