THOUSANDS of people descended on the Forge Garage Aberaeron Cilwendeg Rally 2024 in Newcastle Emlyn over the weekend, writes Anwen Francis.
With 90 cars starting and only 45 finishing, the UK’s most popular and well-known rally was described as “challenging” by many.
Taking the winning spot was car number six – Richard Jerman from north Wales and Alan James from Carmarthen.
With several whites, twisty and narrow roads as well as some four miles in Ffynone Woods with a narrow bridge to contend, this year’s Cilwendeg Rally was extremely well supported by rally enthusiasts and local people who had come in their droves to see the cars in the Newcastle Emlyn Mart Car Park.
Dyfan Davies and his son Steffan were clerks of the course this year and started preparing the route for the Cilwendeg back in June.
Dyfan said: “It was a very good rally, and I’m really pleased with how things went. It was tough and challenging as it all happened around Newcastle Emlyn and the comments that I’ve received by everyone has been positive. I really think it was the best route that I’ve ever done, and you couldn’t see the cars for the people.”
“Personally, I think it was absolutely fantastic,” said TVMC chairman Peter Lewis.
“I’ve never seen such a crowd since the days of Motoring News and it’s such a privilege for me to be chairman of such a club that pulls-together as always to put on a terrific event here in west Wales.
“With top Welsh crews from near and far, it was a memorable event, and the weather was also on our side. It couldn’t have gone any better.”
Results: Overall: Richard Jerman and Alan James. Class 1 Masters: 1: George Williams and Cadog Davies; 2, Chris Richmond Hand and Shaun Richards; 3, Steffan Davies and Kieran Price. Class 2 Experts: 1, Gethin Dafis and Dion Lewis; 2, Tomos Evans and Arfon Griffiths; 3, Jamie Jones and Chris Ashley. Class 3 Semi Experts/ Novices: 1, Alan Gaunt and Ioan Thomas; 2, Chris Hedley and Carwyn Roberts; 3, Neil Reed and Connor Urquart. Highest Placed Mixed/Ladies Crew: Polly/Catrin Price. Highest Placed Local Crew: Osian Jones and Llyr Davies. Highest Placed 1600cc and Under: Richard James and Mark Rodway. Highest Placed Navigator Under 21: Deio Rhys Jones. Best Presented Car: Ieuan Evans, Dafydd Sion-Lloyd. Last Placed Finishers and the Wooden Spoon Award: Anthony Mcdonald and Hayley Jones.
The Teifi Valley Motor Club would like to thank the PR crews, households and landowners, Castle Motors (scrutineering/noise), the start venue, Ysgol y Ddwylan (signing on), Newcastle Rugby Club (Nerys), Teleri and Brenda (breakfast), Derwydd Services (petrol halt), set up team (start and route), all signing on staff and sector crews.
Also the course and closing cars, all marshals and DSOs, stewards, Motorsport UK, Dorian Evans (RLO), Richard Mycroft (police), the WAMC, JCB Work, Rally Roots (results), awards organisers, Marshal Raffle Draw Donations, Cymru FM Team, advert/programme, scrutineers, media crews, clean up crews, Steve Price Clocks and all competitors
Dyfan concluded: “Finally Steffan and I would like to thank Olwen, Dylan and Aled and a few individuals on the way that made this an enjoyable event to organise.
If we have missed someone, we apologise. But on that note - diolch i bawb. We hope to see you in 2025.”