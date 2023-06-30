It was another win for Aberystwyth Athletic Club as Owain Schiavone took first prize in a time of 34.54. Dave Humphreys completed the course in a time of 54.40 giving him third place in his age category with Deian Creunant finishing in 59.07 and Christine Zarges crossing in 59.49. Cameron Pope also won the M65 award for best score across all three races.