The summer series of midweek races was completed last week as Sarn Helen hosted the third event, following on from Nant yr Arian and Hafod. On the longest day of the year there was again a strong turnout for the senior race, a five mile trail around Long Wood forest in Lampeter.
It was another win for Aberystwyth Athletic Club as Owain Schiavone took first prize in a time of 34.54. Dave Humphreys completed the course in a time of 54.40 giving him third place in his age category with Deian Creunant finishing in 59.07 and Christine Zarges crossing in 59.49. Cameron Pope also won the M65 award for best score across all three races.
Owain Schiavone believes it was an appropriate finish to an excellent series: “The Ras y Barcud summer series began last year with only two races and we wanted to add a third.
“It made perfect sense to work with Sarn Helen, and as expected they provided us with a challenging course taking us through fields and woodland, excellently waymarked and marshalled. Personally I am delighted with the win and already looking forward to the 2024 summer series!”
The Welsh Athletic Championships were held in Cardiff recently and Aber AC were proud to have a representative there in the form of Janos Vranek. Competing in both the 800 metres and 1,500 metres, Janos secured an excellent bronze medal in the latter distance against some stern competition finishing in a time of 3.57.3.
He said: “My main aim was to get a medal and I knew I would have to run a PB for that which I succeeded in doing. These were my first championships and this year has been a good learning experience for me.
“I now have a solid base to work on for next year and who knows, by then maybe I’ll have some company from Aber running with me!”
A familiar name from Aber AC, Damian Sidnell, is currently sailing single handedly around Britain. But he missed the running so much that he stopped off at Lerwick in Shetland to take part in the Simmer Dim half marathon, and he not only ran it, he won his age category, finishing in a time of 1.41.24.
He said: “This is recognised as the UK’s most northerly half marathon so it would be rude not to run as I was passing.
“I started sailing from Aber in April and hope to be back by September but I was seeing so many stories of my Aber AC colleagues running races that when I saw this race pop up I just went for it.
“Unsurprisingly, considering where I am it was quite hilly – but a great experience. Next stop – Orkney!”
Finally onto another of Aber AC’s intrepid travellers, Balazs Pinter, who has been running an Ultra trail 50k race in the Alps.
Running with four friends from Hungary the race started at 8am and competitors had 12 hours to complete the course.
Balazs said: “When we started running, it was sunny and very hot so lots of water was needed, as the first drink and food station was only after 23km.
In a space of two hours, clouds gathered, the rain started and temperatures began to cool. At higher altitudes in the mountains, we also had to cross a few snow patches, which was part of the fun.
“The terrain and the view were changing every minute, which made the experience even more enjoyable, and I managed to complete the course in a time of 7.01.06.