ABERYSTWYTH Athletics Club secured four positions in the top 25 places at the mayor’s 10k race run in Cardigan.
Owain Schiavone led everyone home finishing first overall in a time of 36.55 with Edd Land coming in fourth in a time of 38.17. Shelley Childs completed the course in a time of 40.52 and Paul Jones crossed the line in 22nd place in a time of 44.11.
Chelsey Morris finished in 54.33 with Dave Humphreys not far behind in 54.26. Jade Gaitely crossed the finish line in 57.15 with John Evans completing the course in 1.07.57.
For Owain Schiavone, it was great to be back running after a long injury layoff: “I have been struggling with an injury for quite some time and missed many recent races but I targeted this as good local race for my return.
“I wasn’t sure how much to push it but once you get going the adrenaline kicks in and I was absolutely delighted to get the win.
“Thanks to Cardigan running club for the excellent organisation and hopefully it’s a good base for my recovery and I can kick on from here.”