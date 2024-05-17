TWO north Pembrokeshire farming colleagues and best friends went head-to-head at the Teifi Valley Motor Club’s Production Car Autotest, with Owain Rees gaining the overall top spot with a one second lead to Rhydian Davies. Held at Rhosfach, Efailwen, with thanks to the Jenkins family, over 40 competitors battled it out in beautiful sunshine.
With Kimberley Davies in the navigator’s seat, Owain had great times over the six challenging tests, reversing into a garage, going around cones, stops and starts and navigating around tight farm buildings.
Father of three Owain said: “I was shocked to have won it. I didn’t think I’d be anywhere close to the top five. It was a close battle all day and an enjoyable one, but I’m over the moon to have won it.”
In his faithful Mazda Mx5, Alex Garton was on the pace with a win in the over 50s closely followed by Emyr Dolau and Huw Griffiths in third spot. The consistent Amy Owens was yet again unbeatable in the Ladies Section (finishing in fifth spot overall) with Anwen Francis in second and Angharad Stoddart in third and competing in her first ever autotest.
Seven juniors took part in the Junior Section, and it was an exciting battle with Curtis Griffiths leading the way for most of the day with super times.
Going into the last test and with seconds to spare, Henri Cynwyl pipped Curtis to first place. Llyr Mathias was on the pace but with several penalties dropped to third spot. Hedd Mathias, Owen Hand, Dion James and Ceiros John all improved their times, and the Junior section is really becoming quite an exciting battle.
Emyr ‘Dolau’ Davies, one of the organisers and who was celebrating his birthday that day, not only enjoyed his time behind the wheel, but praised the venue and everyone who took part.
“The tests required competitors to be fast and clever as they were tight in places. There was certainly variety. Everything has been a success and with some 40 or so cars competing, it’s been great. Thank you to Rhosfach, the marshals and everyone else who all pulled together to ensure the event was a huge success,” concluded Emyr.
The TVMC would like to thank its sponsor, Arjay Factors, Cardigan and Sue Davies for the trophies. At the end of the Autotest, competitors took part in a remembrance drive around the farm in memory of Ianto.