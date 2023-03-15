PEN Llŷn pairing Arwel Hughes Jones and Dylan Jones Williams lost out on winning the Bro Caron Rally by just one second.
Two familiar faces claimed victory at the returning road rally in and around the Lampeter area, Andy Davies and Michael Gilbey, who have two Bro Caron wins under their belt, including most recently in 2020.
The duo brought their ever faithful IDZ Subaru Impreza home just one second ahead of Arwel Hughes Jones, of Pwllheli, and Dylan Jones Williams, of Abersoch, in a Ford Escort Mk2.
The Vauxhall Astra of John Davies and Eurig Davies was third, a full minute and a half down on the winning crew.
The 100-mile event saw the majority of the competition on the northern half of OS map 146, while rally HQ was the Black Lion Hotel in Lampeter.
The top five were: 1, Andy Davies and Michael Gilbey, 3 minutes and 35 seconds; 2, Arwel Hughes Jones and Dylan John Williams, 3 minutes and 36 seconds; 3, John Davies and Eurig Davies, 5 minutes and 5 seconds; 4, Iwan Jones and Andrew Lowe, 5 minutes and 29 seconds; 5, Richard Jerman and Alan James, 6 minutes and 10 seconds.