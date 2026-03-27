Disability Sport Wales Chief Executive Fiona Reid explains: “In Mid Wales, we want to ensure that, especially after college, young people -disabled and non-disabled - can stay and seek work and training opportunities locally. The Physical Activity Hwbs will help young people gain qualifications and experience which will improve long-term employability. This is particularly important for those with intellectual impairments or Independent Living Skills (ILS) needs. The aim is that we’ll have a greater number of coaches and volunteers to run clubs and sessions in the future.”