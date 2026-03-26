PULFORD in Cheshire is the destination for one of the most keenly contested 10k races and regularly attracts a strong field of runners.
This year was no exception and over 400 runners competed with the hope of making a name for themselves.
Five of Aber’s finest made the journey to the north west of England to pit themselves against this strong field and came away with admirable times.
Gary Wyn Davies led the Aber contingent home in a time of 35.29 with Gethin Holland close behind in 36.05 and Paul Jones finishing in 38.17.
Shelley Childs crossed the line in 38.44 with Huw Griffiths completing the course in 40.32 .
The weather was perfect and led to some very fast times according to Shelley Childs: “This race attracts some of the UK's fastest 10k runners – it’s a flat and potentially fast course on a good weather day, as was the case this year.
“We were all keen to try and get a fast 10k time in early this season and to see where we stand in such a field, and we were all quite happy with our results.
“It was also good to see Aberystwyth Athletic Club listed in the results of this important event.”
Moving further afield to Spain and Aber AC was represented in the Barcelona marathon by Gail Evans who joined over 25,000 runners and completed the course in 3.42, a time which definitely pleased her.
She said: “Most people come to Barcelona to relax and soak in the good weather and culture and maybe watch a game of football.
“While it is good to get away from the dismal wintry and wet Welsh weather, when you’re doing a marathon, you pray the sun will hide behind the clouds.
“That wasn’t the case here and it was pretty hot so to come away with a time well under four hours really pleased me.”
From el maraton to the maratona in Italy and Aber AC was again represented in the Rome marathon by Lina Land who completed the 26.2 miles in 4.58: “Considering the location this was near perfect running weather, a crisp spring morning. I felt pretty good for the first 16-18 miles but the wet cobble stones on uneven old roads made it hard to continue at my set pace.
“However I was determined not to walk and had my eye on the dream sub five-hour finish which I managed with two minutes to spare on the beautiful streets of Rome.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
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