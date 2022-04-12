Places for popular Pwllheli Triathlon selling out fast

Wednesday 13th April 2022
A previous Pwllheli Triathlon
A previous Pwllheli Triathlon (Cambrian News )

The Pwhelli Triathlon is returning to the beautiful Pen Llŷn coast this spring.

Local club Dreigiau Dwyfor, led by coach Dewi Jones, has been reinvigorated after lockdown with many new members of all ages and abilities.

After a break of several years, the club has now re-organised the sprint triathlon to take place on Sunday, 15 May.

The stunning and revamped course will suit all ages and abilities, from novices to top competitors.

Beginning with a 400m swim in the freshly renovated Canolfan Hamdden pool, racers will transition to the 22km cycle leg with stunning sea views heading south towards Criccieth, returning in the opposite direction.

The course concludes with a scenic 5k run along the golf course and beach in Pwllheli.

Places are limited and selling fast for this superb event on the beautiful Welsh coast. Individual and team entries are available. All participants will receive a medal with unique prizes for the winners.

Enter via the Dreigiau Dwyfor Facebook page, or at Nifty entries page today, where you will find more details on registration and timing. Entries cost from £30.

