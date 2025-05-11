MOLD 70 for 3 beat DOLGELLAU 66 by 7 wickets
North Wales Cricket League, Division One
DOLGELLAU lost for the first time this season when they were bundled out for just 66 in 19.3 overs at Mold on Saturday, Jon Crane taking six wickets for 19 from his nine overs.
It only took 10 overs for Mold to race to a winning 70 for 3 and a seven-wicket victory.
Deciding to bat first, Dolgellau lost their first wicket in the second over of the day, giving Crane his first victim.
Last week's centurion, Jaco Oosthuizen and Lafras Van Vuuren moved it on to 39 from 10 overs as bowlers Crane and Munowar Samsodien kept the batters in check.
39 for 1 was as good as it got for the visitors. They then lost three wickets while just one run was added and collapsed dramatically, losing eight wickets for a meagre return of 27 runs.
It was all about the opening bowlers, Crane sent down nine overs, six of which were maidens, claiming 6 for 19.
Samsodien, although taking just 1 wicket, was even more frugal, bowling seven overs, four maidens and giving away 14 runs.
Oosthuizen top scored with 28, five fours, and when he was out it stood at 40 for 4.
Sion Francis, with 12, was the only other batter to reach double figures as the carnage continued, the innings ending on 66 in the 20th over.
In reply, Mold lost a wicket at 12 in the third over, North caught by Lafras off the bowling of Francis for 12.
It had moved on to 29 before a second wicket went down, Godwin lbw to Lafras for 8.
Opener Ewan Hill and Louis Boulton had a partnership of 27 to advance to 56, Boulton bowled by Dolgellau debutant Tyla Davison.
Skipper Isaac Allen joined Hill and hit 2 fours as the hosts reached a winning 70 for 3 in 10 overs.
Hill was unbeaten on 32, striking 7 fours, the visiting bowlers not able to emulate the Mold bowlers' earlier exploits.
Wicket takers were Francis 1 for 14, Lafras 1 for 13 and Davison 1 for 15.
Saturday's match balls were sponsored by G L Davies A'i Fab and Go Campa, Llanbedr.
Division 4:- DOLGELLAU 2nds 177 for 1 beat BALA 173 for 6 by 9 wickets
DOLGELLAU 2nds had a comfortable victory on Saturday defeating visitors Bala by 9 wickets.
In response to Bala's 173 for 6, Phil Deane made an undefeated 88 as the hosts moved to 177 for just 1 wicket in the 34th over.
Bala's captain Jason Jones and number 3 Will Bell both scored 47 for their side, Doug Hughes making 27 and Josh Mackintosh 12. Tom Slattery had 3 for 13, Alex Yorke 1 for 12, Eric Clemming 1 for 26 and Steve Brown 1 for 5, while James Conde and Niki Williams had a catch each.
After the break Deane and Slattery had an opening stand of 137 in 26 overs.
Slattery struck 52, caught by Mackintosh off Rhodri Jones, having hit 4 fours.
Deane carried on with Niki Williams who was on 12 not out at the end. Deane's 88 not out included 15 fours as Dolgellau had success at 177 for 1. Rhodri, 1 for 26 was the only wicket taker for Bala.