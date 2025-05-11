FFOFYFFIN’S Josh Tarling has made history after becoming the youngest winner of a Giro d’Italia time trial in the race’s illustrious history and the first Welshman to win a stage in the Italian Grand Tour.
The 21-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider clocked a time of 16 minutes and seven seconds to win the 13.7 kilometre stage 2 of the Giro in Albania on Saturday.
The former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil, who is such a force in the time trials, had a nervous wait of over an hour to claim the victory as Primoz Roglic (Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe) crossed the line a second short of his benchmark.
Tarling, whose younger brother Finlay is currently riding for Israel Premier Tech Academy, said: "I can't believe it to be honest. I've been trying [for a long time]. I'm so happy. [The wait] wasn't nice - I don't want to do it again. It was a long day for 13km!
“[I feared] all the big favourites. Wout, Mads, Primoz really scared me. It was a stressful day.
"I think we did the first part smooth and controlled with the climb, nice and hard. And then this last section I thought was harder than we reconed. So I made sure to really hurt in the last section.
"I went all-in yesterday. This is what we get and I'm super happy."
The stage featured a fourth-category climb, with Tarling measuring his efforts well on the ascent, before driving home his advantage on the flat run for home and overturning a deficit to a handful of riders.
Josh also broke records at the UAE Tour earlier this year, winning a time trial stage and becoming the youngest ever leader. Furthermore, he won the British National Road Championships individual time-trial in 2024 and 2023.