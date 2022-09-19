Plenty to celebrate on final day of Wales & Border Harness Racing season

The first Baby Novice saw the talented Ellavalad owned and driven by Bill Hughes from Cwmbach lead from early on, while the somewhat erratic Ithon Prince, despite a few mistakes made up ground to claim second for David Duggan from Howey, and the charismatic Fold take Flight with owner Myfannwy Miles on board was third. In the second Baby Novice three horses raced over the finish together, with the camera again called for to split them. It was the back marker Carrie on Fred driven by Lynne Boxhall for Liam Middleton of Llandrindod, who gained the verdict, from Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Rhayader) while long-time leader Woodstone Miranda (Hughes, NewRadnor) had to be content with third.