There was one league match on Sunday, Royal A defeating visitors Sandbanks, 8-4. Royal A captain Bobby Griffith had three victories, which keeps him at the top of the individual averages table; Mathew Evans also winning three frames for the hosts. Steve Hart won twice for Sandbanks to help move his side up to 5th in the table, while Royal A are in second behind champions Hustlers, 9 points ahead of 3rd placed Golf Club 2.0.