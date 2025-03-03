On Sunday in the Dolgellau and District Pool League, bottom of the league side Fairbourne Golf had an excellent win when they visited 4th placed Cross Keys.
It was the first leg of the KO Cup semi-final, and the scoreline came out 7-3 in favour of the visitors. After the two sets of singles Golf led 5-3 and then proceeded to win the two doubles frames to take a healthy advantage to the second leg on March 16.
For the Fairbourne team, James Green and Ken Wrobel won both of their frames as a below par Cross team struggled on this occasion.
The Golf’s win was sealed in the doubles with successes for James and Ashlee Cox and the final game pairing of Ken and Lloyd Wrobel, the team captain.
In the other semi-final, played the previous Sunday, Torrent Hustlers are ahead 6-4 after the first leg at Golf Club 2.0.
There was one league match on Sunday, Royal A defeating visitors Sandbanks, 8-4. Royal A captain Bobby Griffith had three victories, which keeps him at the top of the individual averages table; Mathew Evans also winning three frames for the hosts. Steve Hart won twice for Sandbanks to help move his side up to 5th in the table, while Royal A are in second behind champions Hustlers, 9 points ahead of 3rd placed Golf Club 2.0.
The final set of league fixtures are on Sunday, March 9: Torrent Hustlers v Royal B; Min Y Mor v Sandbanks; Royal A v Cross Keys ; Fairbourne Golf v Golf Club 2.0.