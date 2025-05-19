PENRHYNDEUDRAETH are through to the semi-final of the Snowdonia Fire & Security Cup after a titanic tussle against Glantraeth was decided on penalties on Saturday.
Alun Hughes gave the Cocklemen a positive start with the opening goal on the quarter hour mark at Maes y Park, but the islanders hit back through Dylan Williams seven minutes later.
Pen finished 22 points ahead of Glantraeth in the North Wales Coast West Premier but it was nip and tuck in the first half until the closing stages when Cian Pritchard converted a 41st minute penalty and Robbie Jones scored at the wrong end to give the hosts a two-goal cushion at the break.
The thrills continued in the second stanza as the visitors restored parity before the hour through Andrew Clarke and Robbie Jones who atoned for his earlier error.
Glanraeth nudged ahead for the first time in the third minute of extra time, Clarke with his second of the afternoon but Pritchard bagged his brace, also from the spot, to take it to a penalty shoot-out, Ifan Jones with the winning spot kick.
They will take on Llanberis in the semi final on Friday evening after the Darans beat Gwalchami 4-1 the day before thanks to Ifan Mansoor (2), Thomas Collins and Marvin Pritchard. Mark Evans replied for the Anglesey side.
Nefyn United lost out by the odd goal in seven at Cemaes Bay who led 2-0 at the break through Luke McGivern and Ryan Folksman.
Rhys Williams pulled one back for the Penwaig before Iolo Williams restored the islanders two-goal cushion on the hour.
Back came Nefyn with a Tomi Evans effort but McGivern put the game seemingly out of their reach on 83 minutes. Llyr Williams made it 4-3 moments later but Cemaes held on.
Other result: Boded 1 Mynydd Llandegai 2.