TENNIS Wales has celebrated a major milestone this month, after successfully training its 900th (& 901st) schools through the FAGE LTA Youth Schools programme.
Gilfach Fargoed Primary School & Park Primary School in Bargoed, Caerphilly took part in a joint in-person teacher training with a Tennis Wales tutor and can now take tennis back to their pupils ahead of the spring and summer term.
The LTA-funded programme provides free online or in-person teacher training for primary, secondary and special schools, giving teachers the confidence, skills and resources (available in both English and Welsh) to deliver fun, inclusive tennis lessons within the school environment.
Following the training, each participating school also receives a £250 voucher thanks to the LTA Tennis Foundation to spend either on team teaching with an LTA-accredited coach or brand new equipment, helping open tennis up to pupils across Wales.
Since the programme launched in Wales, over 1,600 Welsh teachers from schools in communities right across the country have been trained, supporting thousands of children to enjoy positive first experiences of tennis and physical activity.
Rebecca Hannibal, Competition and Education Coordinator at Tennis Wales commented: “The FAGE LTA Youth Schools programme plays a key role to open tennis up, it’s growing participation, embedding tennis within our schools, and ensuring young people of all abilities have access to take part.
“By equipping teachers with the right tools and confidence, we’re helping schools deliver inclusive, curriculum-aligned activity that supports both physical wellbeing and a lifelong love of sport.”
Schools across Wales are being encouraged to sign up this term for free FAGE LTA Youth Schools teacher training and access funding for their school ahead of the summer.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.